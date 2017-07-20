GT Shockers split two games at ASA Nationals

CLEARWATER, FL. - The GT Shockers are headed to the elimination bracket after a 5-1 loss to MS Elite at the National 18U ASA Softball tournament.

The Shockers won their third straight game in bracket play earlier in the day, defeating the Originals 10-7, with Ali McKinney the hitting star.

The Shockers face the winner of the 9 am Atlanta Vipers vs Tulsa Shootout game at 11 am Friday morning.

