Friday Night HS Hoops: Ozen hangs on to beat Nederland

BOYS HS HOOPS:

PNG 41 VIDOR 40 [F]

OZEN 60 NEDERLAND 57 [F]

LAPORTE 59 WEST BROOK 45 [F]

BUNA 100 BARBERS HILL 52 [F]

EAST CHAMBERS 39 KIRBYVILLE 36 [F]

MEMORIAL 71 LUMBERTON 28 [F]

GIRLS HS HOOPS:

WARREN 31 KOUNTZE 29 [F]

HARDIN 51 ANAHUAC 44 [F]

LCM 52 HAM FANNETT 49 [F]

BARBERS HILL 72 DAYTON 58 [F]

BUNA 72 BOB HOPE 4 [F]

LUMBERTON 64 MEMORIAL 43 [F]

OZEN 60 NEDERLAND 14 [F]

ORANGEFIELD 63 BRIDGE CITY 35 [F]

GAMES CALLED OFF TONIGHT BECAUSE OF THE WEATHER -

KELLY VS ST PIUS - JASPER AT HUFFMAN - SHEPHERD AT HARDIN JEFF - TARKINGTON AT BRIDGE CITY

ORANGEFIELD AT LIBERTY - NEWTON AT WOODVILLE IS POSTPONED UNTIL SATURDAY

CENTRAL VS LIVINGTON IS POSTPONED UNTIL SATURDAY AT 2 PM - CENTRAL GIRLS AT LIVINGSTON AT 1 PM.



(© 2017 KBMT)