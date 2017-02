Friday Night HS Hoop Scores and Highlites - 2/17/17

HS GIRLS PLAYOFF HOOPS: Friday Feb 17th

EVADALE 46 JOAQUIN 41 [F]

CROCKETT 36 KOUNTZE 26 [F]

OZEN 66 GALVESTON BALL 32 [F]

CENTRAL 54 WILLOWRIDGE 34 [F] - LADY JAGS TO FACE MANVEL NEXT

WHEATLEY 53 HUDSON 32 [F]

CLEAR SPRINGS 53 SUMMER CREEK 29 [F]

MANVEL 52 KINGWOOD PARK 28 [F] - MANVEL VS CENTRAL NEXT WEEK

DIBOLL 67 YATES 45 [F] - DIBOLL NOW FACES SILSBEE NEXT WEEK

BUNA 56 COLDSPRING 49 [F] - LADY COOGS NOW FACE HITCHCOCK

WODEN 53 BROOKELAND 22 [F] - LADY EAGLES NOW FACE EVADALE

WOODVILLE 53 RICE CONSOLIDATED 33 [F] - WOODVILLE TO FACE CROCKETT NEXT

HS BOYS HOOPS:

[3A] BUNA 86 KOUNTZE 78 [F-OT] - COUGARS TAKE #1 SEED FROM DISTRICT AND WILL PLAY BRAZOS IN BI-DISTRICT ROUND NEXT WEEK - KOUNTZE TO FACE HITCHCOCK

[4A] WO STARK 69 BRIDGE CITY 42 [F] - MUSTANGS TAKE 3RD SEED FROM DISTRICT

[3A] NEWTON 75 POLLOK CENTRAL 73 [F-2OT] - EAGLES TAKE #1 SEED

TAPPS PLAYOFFS: PLANO PRESTONWOOD 62 KELLY 49 [F] - BULLDOGS END SEASON 22-12

