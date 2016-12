Friday HS Hoop Scores - 12/30/16

Silsbee falls in the championship of the Dallas ISD tournament to Skyline, ranked 6th in Class 6A, 64-52.

Other scores:

EC HOLIDAY CLASSIC -

JASPER 57 E CHAMBERS 50 [F]

E CHAMBERS 53 CORSICANA 43 [F]

COLLEGE STATION 46 WO STARK 27 [F]

WO STARK 58 LA MARQUE 57 [F]

SILVER CHAMP - JASPER 44 LCM 42 [F]

GOLD CHAMP - PAS RAYBURN 55 COLLEGE STATION 50 [F]

OTHER BOYS HOOPS:

OZEN 53 LAMAR CONS 44 [F]

PANTHERS OPEN DISTRICT AT LUMBERTON SATURDAY AT 1 PM

ALSO NEDERLAND AT CENTRAL, MEMORIAL AT VIDOR AND LIVINGSTON AT PNG AT 1 PM

