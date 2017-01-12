Foreman wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

TYLER - D’Onta Foreman became the first Longhorn to win the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award on Wednesday night in Tyler.

Since the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award started in 2013, no non-quarterback had ever won. Greg Ward Jr. took the prize for the 2015 season after Bryce Petty (2013) and Trevone Boykin (2014) were honored previously.

The running back, who has declared for the NFL draft, rushed for 2,028 yards this season and broke Campbell’s streak of 100-yard rushing games with 13 over the last two seasons. He rushed for 15 touchdowns this season, including seven straight games in which he scored.

Foreman was second in the nation in rushing yards and rushed for at least 124 yards in each of the 11 games he played in. He surpassed 150 yards rushing in seven games. In three games he rushed for at least 250 yards.

Foreman set the nation’s high mark with 341 yards rushing in a single game this season, third-most in UT history. That was accomplished against Texas Tech a week after he rushed for 250 yards against Baylor. The back-to-back 200-yard performances marked the third time the feat had been accomplished by a Texas running back.

The award, named after the legendary Texas running back, has been given annually since 2013 and is presented to the top offensive player in Division I football who “exhibits enduring characteristics that define Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.” It’s limited to players who were born in Texas, attended a Texas high school or attended a Texas junior college or university.

Foreman beat out Jalen Hurts of Alabama, Dede Westbrook of Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma and Patrick Mahomes II of Texas Tech.

(© 2017 KBMT)