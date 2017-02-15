Foreman leaving Central for Killeen Shoemaker

Central's Toby Foreman has accepted the Head Coach / Campus Athletic Coordinator position at Killeen Shoemaker.



Foreman was (23-21) at Central with one district title in four years. Central's bet record in that span was (7-4) in 2014. The Jaguars were (0-4) in the postseason during his tenure.



Foreman sent a statement to 12Sports this afternoon.

"I want to thank BISD for giving me my first opportunity to be the Head Football Coach at Central High School. It has been an amazing experience and I will always be a part of the Jaguar Family. This morning I accepted a position at Killeen Shoemaker High to become the Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach. This job will be a promotion in both pay and job title."



Foreman becomes the Wolves third head coach in the last three seasons. Shoemaker finished (0-10) in 2016 after advancing to the Area Round playoffs in 2015.

