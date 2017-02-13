Foreman finalist for Killeen Shoemaker job

BEAUMONT - Central head football coach and athletic coordinator Toby Foreman is one of four finalists for the same position at Killeen Shoemaker High School

Other finalists include Kent Laster (assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Frisco Heritage), John Rowland (run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Katy Cinco Ranch) and Keith Houston (defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Fort Worth Chisholm Trail).



