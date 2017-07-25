Fisher, Morton lead Astros past Phillies 5-0



PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Derek Fisher drove in two runs just hours after arriving in Philadelphia and Charlie Morton pitched seven innings to lead the Houston Astros to a 5-0 victory over the Phillies on Tuesday night.



Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 17 straight games with a sixth-inning double to help the AL West-leading Astros improve to an American League-best 67-33. Houston is 9-0 in interleague play.



Houston suffered an injury for the second straight day, as Alex Bregman left with discomfort in his right hamstring after tripling and scoring in the third. On Monday, outfielder George Springer departed with a left quadriceps injury that resulted in Fisher's call-up.



Philadelphia had four hits - all doubles - while dropping its major-league worst record to 34-64.



Morton (8-4) gave up three hits and struck out nine. The 33-year-old was signed by the Phillies before last season but played in just four games before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.

