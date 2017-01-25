Finalists for Willie Ray Smith Awards are named

The Beaumont Founders Lions Club has announced the finalists for the Willie Ray Smith Award, honoring the top offensive and defensive player for the 2016 season.

The finalists on offense include, QB Jack Dallas of WOS, who won last year's award, RB Joel Denley of West Brook, QB Roschon Johnson of PNG and RB Calvin Tyler of Silsbee.

The four finalists on defense are LB Morris Joseph of WOS, LB Logan LeJeune of PNG, DB Kary Vincent Jr. of PA Memorial and Deonte Henson of West Brook.

The winners will be announced at the big banquet February 22 at the MCM Elegante Hotel in Beaumont.

This is the 25th anniversary of thre Willie Ray Smith award.

(© 2017 KBMT)