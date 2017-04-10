Field event champions are crowned in 22-5A

NEDERLAND - The District 22-5A Track and Field Championships got underway Monday at Bulldog Stadium.

Among the field even winners..Freshman Kailynn Williams of Ozen in the girls shot put with a toss of 34'-6" Riyah Collins of Memorial was second, Kennedy Lofton of Memorial was third.

Nederland's Morgan Luke won the girls pole vault at seven feet even, Anna Licatino of PNG was second, Montana Piper of Livingston was 3rd.

In the boys high jump, Jacob Barnard of Lumberton took first at 6'-4" - Jaylyn Williams of Central was second, Deion Williams of Memorial took 3rd.

Christian Mitchell of Livington won the triple jump at 45-10,50. Jaylyn Williams of Central was second, Xavier Hull of Memorial was 3rd.

In the girls long jump, Jacie Droddy of PNG took first at 17-09.50, Malaysia St. Clair of Central was 2nd, Errione Mendenall of Ozen was third.

In the boys discus, Reggie Bozeman of Central won gold with a toss of 160'-6", Tyrique Knighton of Central was second with Dalton Poteet of Vidor 3rd. Bozeman also won the shot put.

The boys pole vault champ was Alec Torres of Nederland with a leap of 14-0, Kevon Latulas of Nederland was second at 13-6.

The girls high jump champ was Grace Thompson of Lumberton, who won in a jump off with Cecilia Garcia of PNG. Both cleared 5-0 and then Thompson went 5'-2" to take first. Cami Gonzales of Nederland was third.

The running finals will be Wednesday at 5 pm.

