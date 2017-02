LUFKIN - Behind the play of Brady Griffin, the Evadale Rebels overcome an early deficit to beat the Alto Yellowjackets in the 2A Boys playoffs on Friday night at Angelina College.

The Rebels will now face Shelbyville in the regional quarterfinals next week. The Dragons advanced with an 81-76 win over Lufkin Pineywoods.

(© 2017 KBMT)