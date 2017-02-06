ESPN predicts Romo will end up with the Texans

With the NFL off-season now officially underway, ESPN is predicting that Cowboys back up QB Tony Romo will end up the Houston Texans.

The Cowboys will be more than likely be forced to release the soon to be 37 year old Romo, because of his past injury problems and his big contract.

Romo would then become a free agent and could choose any team and has said he wants to play for a contender. The Cardinals and Bills might be in the mix as well.

