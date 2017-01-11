Elite Camp featuring D1 Athletes set for tomorrow

BEAUMONT - Without hard work there is no glory. Starting 5:45 tomorrow evening at the Cris Quinn Indoor Soccer Complex wide receivers and defensive backs 13 through 18 are invited to learn and improve on skills that will make them Elite.



"I think that what we do, and what I'm trying to accomplish is actually getting where it needs to be. We try to keep it simple, we don't try to be fancy. We want to keep everything the old school way," says Roland Simon from Elite Only.

The Elite Only Camp, that will feature some of the top college players from Southeast Texas, costs $30 and will be limited to the first 35 kids to sign up.



One of the instructors on hand will be Texas Safety PJ Locke, III. "You know this skill camp will kind of give them some kind of lead way of any kind of workouts. You know things they need to work on. Things that are important to get to the next level."



For Simon, who has worked with players like PJ Locke for years, it means a lot to see them giving back. "You know most of these guys come back home and they text me, and I'm like man wow. It doesn't matter if you're a five-star athlete or a one star. You want to come back and you want to get with me, you know I'm happy with every potential athlete I receive a call from."

For more information call 409-454-7296.

