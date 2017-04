Eight local soccer teams advance to Regional Quarterfinals

When the Area Round of the playoffs started ten local teams remained. Eight are moving on. Click for tonight's scores.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

BOYS PLAYOFFS

5A Area

Port Neches-Groves 1

Houston Furr 1 F-OT

Furr wins shootout 11-10



4A Area

East Chambers 2

Mexia 1 F

Regional Quarterfinals

East Chambers vs Center

4A Area

Bob Hope 1

La Vega 2 F

GIRLS PLAYOFFS

5A Area

Port Neches-Groves 2

Santa Fe 1 F

Regional Quarterfinals

Port Neches-Groves vs Porter

5A Area

Nederland 2

Fort Bend Elkins 1 F-OT

Regional Quarterfinals

Nederland vs Lumberton

5A Area

Lumberton 4

Manvel 0 F

Regional Quarterfinals

Nederland vs Lumberton

4A Area

Hamshire-Fannett 4

Gatesville 1 F

Regional Quarterfinals

Hamshire-Fannett vs Jasper

4A Area

Jasper 8

China Spring 2 F

Regional Quarterfinals

Hamshire-Fannett vs Jasper

4A Area

Hardin-Jefferson 2

Lufkin Hudson 1 F

Regional Quarterfinals

Hardin-Jefferson vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville

4A Area

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3

Lorena 2 F

Regional Quarterfinals

Hardin-Jefferson vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville

