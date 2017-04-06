Dyson, Segura help Mariners to 1st win, 4-2 over Astros



HOUSTON (AP) - Jarrod Dyson hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning and Jean Segura drove in a run later in the inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.



The game was tied at 2 entering the ninth before Danny Valencia walked with one out and Carlos Ruiz was plunked by Ken Giles (0-1). They were replaced by pinch-runners Taylor Motter and Guillermo Heredia before Dyson's fly ball landed between left fielder Nori Aoki and center fielder Jake Marisnick to allow Motter to score and put Seattle on top.



Segura singled with two outs to send Heredia home for an insurance run that made it 4-2.



Dan Altavilla (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win and Edwin Diaz struck out two in a perfect ninth for his first save.

© 2017 KBMT-TV