District 22-5A holds championship swim meet

BEAUMONT- - The District 22-5A swimming championships were held at the BISD natatorium on Thursday night with the Vidor girls and the Nederland boys taking home the team titles.

Other highlites, Lauren Cochran, the only swimmer representing Lumberton HS, completed her four year career with two more gold medals in the 100 yd freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

Salvador Contreras of Nederland took home first place in the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly.

Nederland's Karley Thompson won gold in the 50 yard free and the 100 yard backstroke.

Vincent Fletcher was an individual double gold winner in the 50 yard freestyle and the 100 yard freestyle.

The Silsbee boys were second overall to Nederland, while the Nederland girls were second in the team standings.

The regional meet will be held next weekend February 3-4.

