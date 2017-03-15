Close DHoff makes his Final Four predictions 12Sports Dave Hofferth goes out on the limb to give his final four predictions Dave Hofferth, KBMT 6:40 PM. CDT March 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 12Sport Dave Hofferth goes out on the limb with some first and second round upsets, but basically likes chalk the rest of the way, with the exception of SMU beating Duke, to pick his final four and national champion. © 2017 KBMT-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Police say 3 of 4 arrested Wednesday believed to be… Mar 15, 2017, 4:34 p.m. Orange County family displaced after house destroyed… Mar 15, 2017, 12:09 p.m. Deweyville residents struggling to rebuild after 2016 flood Mar 14, 2017, 11:02 p.m.
