Davis looking forward to LSU trip

BEAUMONT - The Cardinals, coming off a three-game sweep of Texas A&M-Corpus Chrisit, have won five straight games overall and seven of their last nine.



Lamar will try to keep that streak going tomorrow night as they travel to LSU to face the ninth-ranked Tigers.



Last season the red birds rallied for an 12-11 win against LSU at Vincent-Beck Stadium.



For first year Head Coach Will Davis this trip will be a homecoming. Davis not only played for LSU, he was also an assistant for the Bayou Bengals before heading to Beaumont.

