Darrell Barbay will remain on as head coach & AD in Jasper

JASPER - Jasper school superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson issued a statement Thursday that he and Head Football coach/ Athletic Director Darrell have met and that it's in the best interest of the school district that Barbay stays on in his current capacity.

On Tuesday, Hudson had indicated Barbay was given one month's notice that he was being removed from the job.

Now the two have met and will work on a long term contract and also work to better the other sports within Jasper ISD.

Statement from Jasper school superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson:

In our vision statement, you will find the words "compassion" and "dedication."

Simply put, we are in the business of people and as a district, we don't take decisions regarding personnel lightly as we recognize that they can sometimes lead to miscommunication and misunderstandings. That's why clear, transparent communication is important with such matters.

As superintendent, I have an obligation to evaluate all positions and programs in Jasper ISD. During this evaluation process, I discussed going a different direction with our athletic program.

On February 23, Coach Barbay and I met, and we are in negotiations towards a long-term commitment that would allow Coach Barbay to remain as Jasper ISD's Athletic Director/Head Coach. Coach Barbay, myself and the Board of Trustees agree that there are changes that need to occur in order for all of Jasper ISD's athletic programs to perform at their best. Together, we are committed to working collaboratively toward creating an athletic program that is second to none, cultivates a culture of success, and is a source of pride for the students, parents, staff, alumni, and community.

High school athletics are the lifeblood of communities throughout Texas and our student-athletes continue to pave the way. Whether it be football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, baseball, softball, golf, tennis, powerlifting, cross country or track and field, our Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will always experience the best we can provide. And we will continue that tradition of excellence.

We value the input of our Bulldog Community, and as we move forward, we want to hear from you. We will post surveys for the community and student-athletes on our district website beginning March 6. We want to know what you expect from our athletic program, so please be sure to share your input with us through the survey. Coach Barbay and I will work diligently and collaboratively to meet and surpass expectations from our community and student athletes. The students, parents, faculty, and community of Jasper ISD deserve the best.

(© 2017 KBMT)