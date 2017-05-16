Dallas Keuchel earns 7th win as Astros beat Marlins 12-2



MIAMI (AP) - Unbeaten ace Dallas Keuchel became the first seven-game winner in the majors despite pitching only five innings, his shortest outing this season, and the Houston Astros beat the swooning Miami Marlins 12-2 on Tuesday night.



Jake Marisnick tripled his season RBI total to six with a pair of two-run homers against his former team, both caroming off the home run sculpture at Marlins Park. Brian McCann also had four RBIs.



Keuchel allowed two runs, both in the first inning, and threw 70 pitches before departing with a 10-2 lead. His ERA rose to 1.84.



The Astros (28-12) own the best record in the majors and have won 13 of 16 games. The last-place Marlins (14-24) are headed the other way, losing 16 of 20. They're 1-7 on their homestand going into Wednesday's finale.

© 2017 KBMT-TV