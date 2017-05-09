Correa, Beltran homer in big first inning; Astros top Braves



HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran hit consecutive homers off Bartolo Colon during a five-run first inning and the Houston Astros cruised to an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.



Houston led 4-0 after Correa launched a three-run shot with no outs. Beltran followed his third homer this season.



Josh Reddick also homered for Houston, connecting on his 100th career home run with a solo shot in the fifth.



Houston starter Charlie Morton (4-2) allowed three runs - one earned - in 5 2/3 innings for his third straight win.



Colon (1-4) gave up eight runs and three homers, both season highs, in 5 2/3 innings. His ERA ballooned to 7.22.

