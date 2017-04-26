Comeback Kid: Brantley drives in 3; Indians beat Astros 7-6

CLEVELAND (AP) - Michael Brantley, continuing his comeback from shoulder problems that forced him to miss most of last season, drove in three runs and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Houston Astros 7-6 on Wednesday night.



Brantley, who played in only 11 games last season after having two operations on his left shoulder, had an RBI double in Cleveland's three-run first inning and added a two-run single in the fifth.



Carlos Santana had a two-run double in the sixth for the Indians, who have won six of eight.



Trevor Bauer (2-2) allowed four runs in six innings and won his second straight start despite giving up two-run homers to Evan Gattis and Brian McCann.



Cleveland's Andrew Miller worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh by striking out Carlos Correa and McCann.



Houston scored two in the eighth off Bryan Shaw, but Cody Allen recorded the final four outs for his fourth save.



Lance McCullers (2-1) gave up five runs in five innings.

