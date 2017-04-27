Comeaux named MVP at Lamar State-Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR – A Beaumont basketball player and a Nederland softball player earned top honors at the annual Lamar State College Port Arthur athletics banquet, held Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the Carl Parker Center.



John Comeaux, who graduated from Ozen High School in Beaumont, was named the Seahawks men’s basketball team’s most valuable player on both offense and defense, while Savana Guidry, a Nederland HS graduate, was selected Seahawks Offensive Player of the Year and the Cooper Sports Network Player of the Year in softball.



The annual event highlights both the athletic and academic successes of the college’s students-athletes, while also recognizing community service undertaken by those students.



During Comeaux’s freshman season at LSCPA, he earned First Team All-NJCAA Region 14 and First Team All-Region 14 South Zone honors. After just one season at the junior college level, he was recruited and signed by NCAA Division I program Stephen F. Austin State University.



Comeaux played in 30 games, starting 28, scoring in double figures 26 times. He averaged 19.8 points a game for the season and 22.5 points a game in conference play, ranking him second in Region 14. He finished first in conference with 122 free throws made.



Comeaux set a school record after scoring 47 points vs. Panola College and is now the all-time leading conference scorer with 427 points in 19 games. He is also ranked third in the LSCPA record book with 593 points in a season, fourth for his regular-season scoring average and fifth all-time in steals after collecting 67. He was named NJCAA Division I National Player of the Week after the game against Panola.

LSCPA ATHLETICS

