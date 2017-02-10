Coach T has Lionettes postseason ready

KOUNTZE - Travis Williams piled up over 300 wins in stops at Silsbee and Port Arthur Memorial. After stepping away for a year Coach T is back, coaching girls for the first time.
Kountze (19-14) is in the postseason as the third seed out of 23-3A after a (10-4) finish in the district race, including a big win over East Chambers to end the regular season.
So far Williams’ “passionate” coaching style has equaled wins for the girls.
(© 2017 KBMT)
