Coach T has Lionettes postseason ready

KOUNTZE - Travis Williams piled up over 300 wins in stops at Silsbee and Port Arthur Memorial. After stepping away for a year Coach T is back, coaching girls for the first time.



Kountze (19-14) is in the postseason as the third seed out of 23-3A after a (10-4) finish in the district race, including a big win over East Chambers to end the regular season.



So far Williams’ “passionate” coaching style has equaled wins for the girls.

