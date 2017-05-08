Central Lady Jags set for state

BEAUMONT - After setting a new school record in the 4x100 relay, winning the regional meet, the Central Lady Jags are seeking state gold this Friday in Austin.

The relay team of Kayliah Carr, Brianna Mouton, Marissa Savoy and Maya Kelly ran a school record 47.38 to win the regional meet over rival PA Memorial.

It's the first time, the Lady Jags have sent a relay team to state. In addition, Kelly will be running in the 100 and 200 meter finals.

Also on the boys side, Reggie Bozeman will compete in the 5A shot put

