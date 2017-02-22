Central Lady Jags make school history

With their 24-21 win over Manvel on Tuesday night, the Central Lady Jaguars have advanced to the regional tournament for the first time in school history.

The Lady Jags lost in the 3rd round last year and also in 2013. This year, they got the playoffs started with a 77-73 win in overtime over Dayton and then beat Willowridge 54-34.

Central will face Georgetown (27-7) Friday night at 5 pm at Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston. Barbers Hill takes on Leander Rouse in the other regional semi-final, with the winners meeting Saturday for the right to go to state.

