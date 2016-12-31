KBMT
Central defeats Nederland 54-42 in District 22-5A opener

Jags with a strong second half to put the game away

KBMT 6:41 PM. CST December 31, 2016

The Central Jaguars opened up the District 22-5A race with a 54-42 home win over Nederland.

Other action, Ozen beat Lumberton 84-30, PNG defeated Livingston 55-44 and PA Memorial went on the road to knock off Vidor 48-34.

