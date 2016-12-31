Close Central defeats Nederland 54-42 in District 22-5A opener Jags with a strong second half to put the game away KBMT 6:41 PM. CST December 31, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Central Jaguars opened up the District 22-5A race with a 54-42 home win over Nederland.Other action, Ozen beat Lumberton 84-30, PNG defeated Livingston 55-44 and PA Memorial went on the road to knock off Vidor 48-34. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories PAPD releases name of man shot to death Thursday evening Dec 29, 2016, 9:34 p.m. Silsbee man dies in motorcycle accident Dec 29, 2016, 7:42 p.m. Family mourns loss of Southeast Texas soldier Dec 29, 2016, 1:14 p.m.
