Cards edged by 18th-ranked Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – For the third time in as many days, the Lamar University softball team dropped a heartbreaking decision to a school from one of the Power Five conferences, as the Cardinals were edged by 18th ranked Texas A&M, 3-­2, on the final day of the Aggie Classic on Sunday.

Over the weekend, the Cardinals (2-­3) dropped a pair of one ­run decisions to the host Aggies and a one ­run decision to Ohio State. LU posted a pair of wins over Central Michigan at the tournament.

"This weekend was a good test for us," LU coach Holly Bruder said. "We had some tough games, and we were in all of them. I'm proud of how we competed. We should have won a few more, but we are moving forward quickly."

Sunday, Texas A&M took a 1­-0 lead in the first inning, only to see the Cardinals respond in the top of the second when Shelby Hughston's one­out, bases­loaded bunt scored Brittany Rodriguez to tie the game at 1. The Cardinals failed to push across any more in the inning, leaving the bases loaded.

The Aggies (4­-0) took the lead for good in the bottom of the third as Kaitlyn Alderink's two­run single gave Texas A&M a 3­-1 lead, chasing LU starter Ciara Luna (0­-3) from the game. The LU bullpen held the Aggies scoreless the rest of the way, with Amie Cisneros throwing 3 1/3 scoreless innings, while Laura Napoli worked 2/3 of an

inning.

"Our pitching was the leader for us this weekend," Bruder said. "We just need to get our bats going and get some timely hits."

The Cardinals cut into the lead in the sixth inning when Paige Holmes lofted a sacrifice fly to score Sable Hankins, but LU could never push the tying run across, stranding the tying run on second base in the sixth inning and on third base in the seventh.

Trinity Harrington (1­-0) started and got the win for the Aggies, allowing four hits and two runs, one earned, over six innings. Samantha Show pitched a scoreless seventh inning for her first save.

For the weekend, Brynn Baca and Ashley McDowell hit .313 to lead the Cardinals offensively. The pitchers had a 3.15 ERA, while opposing pitchers had a 3.20 ERA

against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have another tough task ahead of them next weekend, as they travel to Waco, Texas, to compete in the Getterman Classic hosted by Baylor University. The

Cardinals will face North Texas twice, while meeting Baylor, Grand Canyon and UTSA one time each in the event that starts Friday.

"I think good things are ahead for Waco," Bruder said. "We knew this would be a tough schedule, and this will serve to make us a better team."

The Cardinals open the home season at 4 p.m. Feb. 23 as they take on Alabama A&M in the second Cardinal Classic at the LU Softball Complex. The six ­team event runs through Feb. 26.

For tickets to home LU softball games, call 409-­880-­1715, or visit www.LamarCardinals.com/SoftballTickets. The LU ticket office, located in the Montagne Center, is

open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

