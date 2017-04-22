Cards drop heartbreaker to McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. – One pitch proved to be the differences as the Lamar University Cardinals dropped a 7-3 decision to the host McNeese Cowgirls in a Southland Conference softball game on Saturday.



That pitch was drilled for a two-out walk-off grand slam by McNeese’s Morgan Catron as the conference-leading Cowgirls (32-16 overall, 18-3 Southland) claimed the rubber game of the series.



“Obviously, I’m disappointed with the loss, but I think we took a step in the right direction,” LU coach Holly Bruder said. “The final score was definitely not indicative of how the game was. We stayed with them, and could have easily won this game and the series. We made some mistakes, and a good team like McNeese took advantage of them.”



McNeese took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on the first of two sacrifice flies by Catron, who finished with six RBIs. The Cardinals (23-23, 13-8) tied it in the top of the third when Brittany Rodriguez scored an unearned run. McNeese responded with two runs in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Erika Piancastelli and another sacrifice fly by Catron.



LU chipped away at the lead when Kelly Meeuwsen scored on an error in the sixth inning to make it 3-2. Meeuwsen’s sacrifice fly scored Ashley McDowell in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 3.



McNeese opened the bottom of the seventh with a pair of bloop hits off LU reliever Anissa Rodriguez. Rodriguez got the next two batters before walking the dangerous Piancastelli to load the bases to set the stage for Catron.



“With one out, we don’t walk Piancastelli, but with two outs, we weren’t going to let her beat us,” Bruder said. “We got ahead of Catron, but the next pitch got a little too much of the plate.”



Brynn Baca had three hits, including a double, for the Cardinals. Maddy Myers had two hits, including a double, for LU.



LU starter Ciara Luna did not factor in the decision. Luna allowed six hits and three runs, two earned, in five innings. Rodriguez (3-1) took the loss, allowing three hits and four runs.



Baylee Corbello (8-3) picked up the win with 2/3 of an inning of scoreless relief. Rachel Smith went 6 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and three runs, one earned.



The Cardinals return to action when they host the nationally ranked Baylor Bears at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a non-conference game on Military Appreciation Day. In addition, fans will receive a free LU snapback cap while supplies last. LU is at Incarnate Word next weekend for a three-game conference series before hosting Nicholls on May 5 and 6 in a conference series to close the regular season.



© 2017 KBMT-TV