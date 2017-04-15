Cards blanked by Bears in series finale

BEAUMONT, Texas (LAMAR ATHLETICS) – Lamar University’s Shelby Henderson singled up the middle with one out in the bottom of the seventh to spoil the no-hit bid of Kayla Gomness, but the Cardinals dropped a 2-0 decision to the visiting Central Arkansas Bears in a Southland Conference softball game on Saturday.



It was the second one-hitter of the weekend for Gomness, who was outdueled on Friday by LU’s Ciara Luna, who threw a one-hitter of her own in a 2-0 LU win. Saturday was another pitcher’s duel between the right-handers as the Bears salvaged the final game of the series after being swept by the Cardinals in Friday’s doubleheader.



“One hit in the seventh inning isn’t going to win us a ball game,” LU coach Holly Bruder said. “Our pitchers did their jobs, but we have to do a better job on offense.”



Central Arkansas (17-29 overall, 7-11 Southland) took a 1-0 lead in the Central inning as Kate Myers hit a one-out triple to right-center before scoring on an RBI grounder by Krissy Fontillas.



Gomness retired the first nine batters she faced before issuing a leadoff walk to Ashley McDowell in the fourth inning, but McDowell could not advance.



Central Arkansas made it 2-0 in the fifth inning as Briana Whisenhunt drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored on Kaylyn Shepherd’s single.



Gomness cruised through the middle innings, but LU finally got some good swings in the seventh. Brynn Baca led off with a line drive that Myers made a great leaping catch at shortstop to preserve the no-hit bid. Kelly Meeuwsen reached on a fielding error by Gomness before Henderson’s single put runners on first and second with one out. Gomness retired the final two batters to end LU’s threat as the Cardinals fell to 22-21 overall and 12-6 in the Southland Conference.



Gomness improved to 11-14, walking one and striking out two. Luna (9-13) took the loss, allowing four hits and two runs, both earned. She walked three and struck out five. Laura Napoli pitched two scoreless innings of relief for LU.



“The season is winding down, and we need to get back to how we felt in February, when we looked forward to playing games.”



UP NEXT: The Cardinals host Texas State in a non-conference game at 3 p.m. Tuesday before heading to conference-leading McNeese for a three-game conference series next weekend.



