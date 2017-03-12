Cardinals Receive Bid to CIT

BEAUMONT, Texas – For the first time since the 2011-12 season, the Lamar University Cardinals will be playing in the postseason. The Cardinals (19-13) have received a bid to play in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) announced tournament officials Sunday evening.

The Cardinals finished the regular season tied for fifth in Southland Conference play with league preseason favorite Sam Houston State, and advanced to the second round of the SLC tournament before falling to No. 3-seed Stephen F. Austin.

“The NCAA tournament will always be the primary goal for Lamar University, but we are excited to receive an invite into the CIT.” said LU head coach Tic Price. “At the beginning of the year, I don’t think anyone gave us a chance at the postseason, being picked 12th in the conference preseason polls. The Southland tournament didn’t end the way we had hoped but I’m happy our guys get another chance to play basketball. I’m especially happy for our seniors.”

The Cardinals will meet a familiar foe in the opening round of the tournament as they will square off against instate rival, and former Southland foe, Texas State. The Bobcats were the No. 4 seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament after posting a 20-13 (.606) overall record, and an 11-7 (.611) mark in league play.

The Bobcats played a huge part in an SBC tournament that got flipped upside down. Texas State advanced to the final game against the sixth-seeded Troy Trojans before dropping a six-point decision.

According to www.CollegeInsider.com, the game will be played Thursday in San Marcos, but game times and bracket alignments have not yet been released.

LU will be one of four Southland schools represented in the tournament. Houston Baptist, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Stephen F. Austin also received bids to the play in the CIT.

Fans can follow the CIT by logging onto CollegeInsider.com.

-LU CARDINALS-

