Cardinals drop nail-biter to Kansas

BEAUMONT, Texas – The Lamar University Cardinals outhit the Kansas Jayhawks by a 6-2 margin, but couldn’t capitalize on their chances in a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks in the Cardinal Classic at the LU Softball Complex on Saturday.



LU’s Ciara Luna pitched a masterpiece for LU, limiting the Jayhawks (9-4) to two singles, but Kansas capitalize on of LU’s three errors to push across an unearned run in the second inning and held on for the win.



The Cardinals (4-9) certainly had their chances, putting runners in scoring position in each of the last four innings, but couldn’t come up with the timely hit as they dropped their sixth one-run game of the season.



Harli Ridling scored the game’s only run. She opened the second inning with a walk, advancing thanks to an error and eventually scoring an unearned run on a fielder’s choice.



“Ciara pitched her heart out,” LU coach Holly Bruder said. “We couldn’t ask for much more. It’s another tough loss.”



LU was held hitless for the first three innings by Kansas starter Alexis Reed before the bats finally showed signs of life. Brynn Baca singled with one out in the fourth, but the Cardinals stranded two runners in the frame.



In the fifth, Corina Thornton ripped a two-out pinch-hit double down the left-field line, but was stranded on second base. In the sixth, Brittany Rodriguez led off with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Brynn Baca but was thrown out trying to score on a ground out.



Sable Hankins and Kelly Meeuwsen had back-to-back singles to open the seventh, but failed to score, as the Jayhawks, who squandered a seventh-inning lead to Northern Illinois on Friday night, held on for the win.



Reid (5-1) pitched a complete-game for Kansas, walking one and striking out three.



The Cardinal Classic concludes with four games on Sunday, starting with Alabama A&M facing South Dakota State at 8 a.m. LU plays two games on Sunday, facing Northern Illinois at 10:15 a.m. and Tulsa at 2:45 p.m.



