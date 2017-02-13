Cardinals baseball place five on All-SLC Preseason Squads

System.Object

BEAUMONT, Texas – Reigning Hitter of the Year Reid Russell and Lamar University Baseball paced the way with five Cardinals voted to the Preseason All-Southland Conference teams, the league announced Monday morning.

LU, tied with Sam Houston and Southeastern Louisiana for the most picks overall, had three first-team selections in Russell, catcher Bryndan Arredondo and first baseman Trey Silvers. Three on the top team tied New Orleans for the most. Senior outfielder Cutter McDowell and infielder Robin Adames were voted to the second team.

The voting was done among the conference’s head baseball coaches.

“We’re really excited to have experienced hitters in our lineup, but it’s extremely exciting to have a successful and experienced group,” said head coach Will Davis. “Five of the nine guys in our lineup gained recognition from others in our league.”

Russell was chosen as a NCBWA Preseason All-American in late January, and was listed as the Preseason Player of the Year by Perfect Game, Baseball American and D1Baseball.com. Last season, the Longview native tied Michael Ambort’s single season home run record with 18, which ranked 13th nationally in 2016.

The slugger was voted as a first-team All-SLC pick last year and was added to the ABCA South Central All-Region team. Russell was also invited to compete in the TDAmeritrade Home Run Derby in Omaha, and placed third.

He was second in the league in total bases and slugging, fourth in hitting and seventh in total hits. He tallied a team-high 62 runs batted in and was second in the team with a .354 batting average. He wrapped up his season last year with a .665 slugging and a .410 slugging percentage.

Arredondo returns as a first-team all-league selection in 2016 after he led all SLC catchers with a .314 batting average – which was second on the Cardinal squad. He caught 49 of LU’s 52 games and recorded 26 RBI and 29 runs scored. He was an electric part of LU’s lineup to start the year and carried a .400 batting average well into league play.

Silvers was an extra base machine and secured a spot in the starting lineup after suffering a slow start to the campaign. He tied Arredondo with a .314 batting average and recorded 21 extra base hits with just 26 games started. He was third on the team with eight long balls and had 13 doubles. The Manvel native finished his season with 21 runs batted in and 20 runs scored.

McDowell was listed as a Top 20 prospect from the Southland Conference, according to D1Baseball.com. The outfielder finished with a .305 batting average and 28 runs batted in. The senior started in 53 games and was fourth on the team with 37 runs scored.

Adames was a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American after his 2016 freshman campaign. The sophomore blasted six homers on the year, most of any freshman in the league and fourth-highest total on the team. The Bronx, N.Y. native had a .298 batting average and 16 doubles - which topped the Cardinal club. He finished his year with 33 runs batted in and 33 runs scored.

LU, SLU and Sam Houston each had five placed on the 25-player group. New Orleans added three, Stephen F. Austin 2, and Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, McNeese, Nicholls and Northwestern State each added one.

Lamar opens its season with the Cardinal Classic at 6 p.m. against Wisconsin-Milwaukee. For tickets, visit LamarCardinals.com/baseballtix or contact the Ticket Office at 409-880-1715.

2017 Preseason All-Southland Baseball Teams

First Team

Pos. Name University Class Hometown

1B Trey Silvers Lamar Sr. Manvel, Texas

2B Carson Crites * Southeastern Louisiana Sr. Amarillo, Texas

3B Dakota Dean * New Orleans Sr. Crestview, Fla.

SS Aaron Palmer * New Orleans Sr. Jesup, Ga.

OF Reid Russell * Lamar Sr. Longview, Texas

OF Conner Fikes * Stephen F. Austin Sr. Rowlett, Texas

OF Bryce Johnson * Sam Houston State Jr. Cypress, Texas

C Bryndan Arredondo * Lamar Sr. Lubbock, Texas

DH Hezekiah Randolph * New Orleans Sr. Baton Rouge, La.

P Mac Sceroler * Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Denham Springs, La.

P Heath Donica * Sam Houston State Sr. Corsicana, Texas

P Collin Kober * McNeese Sr. Lake Charles, La.



Second Team

Pos. Name University Class Hometown

1B Russell Crippen Abilene Christian Sr. Snohomish, Wash.

2B David Fry * Northwestern State Jr. Colleyville, Texas

3B Robin Adames[1]

Lamar So. Bronx, N.Y.

3B Andrew Fregia1 Sam Houston State So. Liberty, Texas

SS Brennan Breaud * Southeastern Louisiana So. Norco, La.

OF Webb Bobo * Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Prattville, Ala.

OF Zac Michener * Stephen F. Austin Sr. Kennedale, Texas

OF Cutter McDowell Lamar Sr. Friendswood, Texas

C Robie Rojas Sam Houston State Sr. Jersey Village, Texas

DH Kyle Knauth* Nicholls Jr. Slidell, La.

P Riley Gossett* Sam Houston State So. Cypress, Texas

P Kade Granier Sam Houston State Jr. Destrehan, La.

P Cody Davenport Central Arkansas So. Fayetteville, Ark.

(© 2017 KBMT)