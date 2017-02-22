KBMT
Calvin Tyler Jr. & Kary Vincent Jr. take home Willie Ray Smith awards

Calvin Tyler Jr. takes offensive award, Kary Vincent Jr. named defensive player of the year

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 11:22 PM. CST February 22, 2017

BEAUMONT - The 25th Willie Ray Smith awards banquet was held Thursday night at the Elegante Hotel in Beaumont.

Silsbee RB Calvin Tyler Jr., who rushed for over 2800 yards and 29 TD's, was named the top offensive player in 2016.  Tyler becomes the third Silsbee Tiger to win the offensive award.

Memorial DB Kary Vincent Jr. became the first Titan to win the defensive player of the year.  Vincent led SETX with eight interceptions and three were returned for TD's.

The annual awards banquet is sponsored by the Beaumont Founders Lions Club.

