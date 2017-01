Silsbee RB Calvin Tyler Jr. announced on Tuesday that he will be continuing his football career at Oregon State of the Pac-12.

Tyler, who started his career with Ozen, set the Silsbee single season rushing record with over 2800 yards this past season, scoring 29 TD's.

He chose Oregon State over Lamar, Cal, Texas State, Illinois and New Mexico.

