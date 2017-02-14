Buchholz ready to fit in with Phillies

CLEARWATER, FL. - After spending nine years with the Red Sox, Lumberton's Clay Buchholz is ready for a fresh start with the Phillies.

Buchholz was with the pitchers and catchers with the Phillies on the first day of workouts Tuesday.

"I think it energizes anybody," Buchholz said of the trade that sent him from the Red Sox to the Phillies. "There are expectations that are brought back to you. That sense of complacency, being in one spot for an extended period of time, that's gone. And yeah, you want to perform for the new faces and show that you're still good at your craft and good at what you do."

Buchholz, 32, spent 10 seasons with the Red Sox, but he became expendable once they acquired Chris Sale in a trade with the White Sox. So Boston shipped Buchholz to Philadelphia for second-base prospect Josh Tobias.

But why would the rebuilding Phillies want Buchholz, who will be paid $13.5 million and become a free agent following the season? In short, because they can afford the salary and because almost everybody can use more starting pitching.

The Phillies are rolling the dice a bit on Buchholz, too. If he pitches well, the Phillies theoretically could trade him to a contender before the July 31 non-waiver Trade Deadline, if the Phillies are not in contention. And if Buchholz struggles, well, the Phillies won't feel obligated to keep him pitching because they have not made a long-term commitment to him. There's almost no downside to it.



But the Phillies think Buchholz figured out something late in the 2016 season with the Red Sox. Buchholz went 8-10 with a 4.78 ERA this past year. He posted a 6.35 ERA in his first 10 starts before moving to Boston's bullpen. He tweaked his mechanics, changing his release point and pitching exclusively out of the stretch. He then finished the season in the Red Sox's rotation, going 3-0 with a 3.14 ERA in five September starts.

The Phillies hope they get the September version of Buchholz.

MLB.com crunched the numbers in 2016 and found that the average team used 10.3 starters in a season since the league expanded to 30 teams in 1998. In that period, 136 teams had one or fewer starters make 30-plus starts, while only six teams received 30-plus starts from five starters.

MLB.COM

(© 2017 KBMT)