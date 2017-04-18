Bruce Lietzke recovering from recent brain surgery

Pro golfer Bruce Lietzke had surgery this week to remove a brain tumor. His nephew Rob told Bob West of the Port Arthur News that the surgery went well and that doctors believe they removed the entire tumor.

They are waiting for further testing to see what other form of treatment will be needed.

Lietzke, a 13 time winner on the PGA tour and seven time winner on the Seniors Tour, including the 2003 US Senior Open, has been a regular back in SETX.

He has been putting on his Junior Golf Clinic at Idylwild for over 20 years and was recently back in the area to help with a fund raiser for Lamar Golf in memory of brother Brian.

Lietzke faces a long recovery and the public can offer prayers and well wishes as well as encouragement to the family through CaringBridge.org. Just sign in and go to the Bruce Lietzke page.

