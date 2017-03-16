"Bring back the Glory" going strong in PA

PORT ARTHUR - For the second year in a row, Port Arthur is hosting the "Bring back the Glory" basketball tournament for youngsters looking for something to do during spring break.
It's a two day tournament that runs Thursday and Friday at the Port Arthur Rec Center. There are slam dunk contests and three point shootouts.
The players also found time to give their NCAA tournament predictions.
