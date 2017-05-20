Bridge City eliminates district rival Silsbee

Bridge City is moving onto the Class 4A Regional Semifinals after sweeping 9th-ranked Silsbee. The Cardinals scored the winning run on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh inning at Vincent-Beck Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals will face China Spring in next week's Regional Semifinals.



HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

CLASS 5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Game 3

#5 Barbers Hill 0

#18 Port Neches-Groves 4 F

PNG wins series (2-1)

Regional Semifinals: PNG vs Tomball



CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Bridge City 2

#9 Silsbee 1 F

Bridge City wins series (2-0)

Regional Semifinals: Bridge City vs China Spring



CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Game 2

Pollok Central 8

Kirbyville 9 F-11

Kirbyville wins series (2-0)

Regional Semifinals: Kirbyville vs Maypearl



CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

#14 Evadale 2

#3 Thorndale 3 F

Thorndale wins series (2-0)



HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL



CLASS 4A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Game 2

#10 Bridge City 1

#3 Lorena 0 F



Game 3

#10 Bridge City 1

#3 Lorena 2 F-9

Lorena wins series (2-1)

