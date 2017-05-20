Bridge City eliminates district rival Silsbee

Bridge City is moving onto the Class 4A Regional Semifinals after sweeping 9th-ranked Silsbee. The Cardinals scored the winning run on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh inning at Vincent-Beck Stadium Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals will face China Spring in next week's Regional Semifinals.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
CLASS 5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Game 3
#5 Barbers Hill 0
#18 Port Neches-Groves 4 F
PNG wins series (2-1)
Regional Semifinals: PNG vs Tomball
CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Bridge City 2
#9 Silsbee 1 F
Bridge City wins series (2-0)
Regional Semifinals: Bridge City vs China Spring
CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Game 2
Pollok Central 8
Kirbyville 9 F-11
Kirbyville wins series (2-0)
Regional Semifinals: Kirbyville vs Maypearl
CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
#14 Evadale 2
#3 Thorndale 3 F
Thorndale wins series (2-0)
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Game 2
#10 Bridge City 1
#3 Lorena 0 F
Game 3
#10 Bridge City 1
#3 Lorena 2 F-9
Lorena wins series (2-1)
© 2017 KBMT-TV
