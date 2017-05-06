Bridge City bounces back to win series against Huntington

After dropping a 2-1 Game 1 decision against #21 Huntington Friday night, the Bridge City offense exploded for two lopsided wins Saturday. The Cardinals crushed the Red Devils 13-3 in Game 2 before eliminating Huntington 12-0.
Bridge City will face Liberty in the Area Round. The Panthers won their Bi-District matchup against Houston Scarborough 17-0.
UIL BASEBALL
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
#18 Port Neches-Groves 12 Humble 9 F
PNG wins series (2-0)
Area: PNG vs Manvel
CLASS 5A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
#5 Barbers Hill 1 Nederland 0 F
Barbers Hill wins series (2-0)
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
Bridge City 13 Huntington 3 F
Game 3
Bridge City 12 Huntington 0 F
Bridge City wins series (2-0)
Area: Bridge City vs Liberty
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
#9 Silsbee 6 Jasper 4 F
Silsbee wins series (2-0)
Area: Silsbee vs Huffman Hargrave
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
#7 West Orange-Stark 15 Diboll 0 F
WOS wins series (2-0)
Area: WOS vs Tarkington
CLASS 4A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
#13 Hudson 8 Orangefield 2 F
Game 3
Orangefield 7 #13 Hudson 1 F
Area: Orangefield vs Hardin-Jefferson
CLASS 3A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
Kountze 5 East Bernard 0 F
Kountze wins series (2-0)
Area: Kountze vs Pollok Central
CLASS 3A BI-DISTRICT
Game 2
Newton 4 Anderson-Shiro
Newton wins series (2-0)
Area: Newton vs Danbury
