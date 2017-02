Boys HS Hoop pairings for seeding games and Bi-District round

BOYS HS HOOPS:

KOUNTZE TO PLAY BUNA FOR TOP SEED IN DISTRICT FRIDAY AT 6:30 PM AT HARDIN-JEFFERSON

WO STARK TO FACE BRIDGE CITY IN SEEDING GAME FRIDAY AT 7 PM AT ORANGEFIELD

BOYS BI-DISTRICT PAIRINGS:

[5A] OZEN VS PORTER 7:30 PM TUESDAY AT EAST CHAMBERS

NEDERLAND VS HUMBLE 7 PM TUESDAY AT GOOSE CREEK

PA MEMORIAL VS DAYTON 7:30 PM TUESDAY AT LEE COLLEGE IN BAYTOWN

[3A BOYS] KIRBYVILLE VS LA MARQUE 7 PM MONDAY AT EAST CHAMBERS

[2A BOYS] EVADALE VS COLMESNEIL 6 PM TUESDAY AT WOODVILLE

SABINE PASS VS PINEYWOODS 6 PM TUESDAY AT JASPER

