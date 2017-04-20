Boxer Bubba Busceme honored at Champagne & Ribs

BEAUMONT - Beaumont boxer Bubba Busceme was one of several SETX sports legends to be honored at the 12th annual Gift of Life Champagne & Ribs at Ford Park Thursday night.

Busceme was a 4-time national golden gloves champion, who won over 500 bouts as an amateur before turning pro.

His career was capped off when he fought for the WBC lightweight championship of the world against Alexis Arguello at the Beaumont Civic Center in February of 1982.

12Sport Dave Hofferth caught up with Busceme at the VIP lounge before the event.

Among the other honorees, NBA player Stephen Jackson, Frank Middleton and Bobby Leopold of the NFL, college football referee Mike DeFee and NHRA drag racer Coleman Roddy....

