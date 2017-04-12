Boerne knocks off Jasper 2-1 in state semifinals

GEORGETOWN - The Jasper Lady Bulldogs fell behind 2-0 and then rallied with a goal by Julie Carter with 20 minutes left in the second half, but could not push across the tying goal in 2-1 loss to Boerne in the state 4A semifinals on Wednesday afternoon.

Paige Marcell scored at the 25 minute mark of the first half for the Lady Greyhounds and then added the insurance goal with 27 minutes left in the second half.

Jasper ends their season 26-2. Boerne advances to the state title game against Stephenville tomorrow at 2:30. Stephenville beat Athens 2-0 in the other 4A girls semifinal.

