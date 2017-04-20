Beltran's first Houston homer helps Astros top Angels 2-1



HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Beltran hit his first home run this season and Jake Marisnick also homered to help the Houston Astros to a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.



Beltran's shot came with one out and the first inning off Matt Shoemaker (0-1), and Marisnick's second homer this season made it 2-0 in the fifth.



Lance McCullers (2-0) scattered three hits and struck out eight over 6 2/3 scoreless innings as Houston won for the seventh time in eight games. Chris Devenski allowed home run to Mike Trout starting the ninth inning and back-to-back singles with one out before fanning Cameron Maybin and Danny Espinosa for his first save.



Devenski, who pitched 2 1/3 innings on Thursday, has struck out 25 in 13 1/3 innings this season.



At 11-5 the Astros are off to their best start since 2006. They lead the AL-West a year after a 7-17 start put them in a hole too big to climb out of last season.

