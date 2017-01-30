Beaumont's Mel Farr had Stage 3 CTE

Mel Farr's family revealed today that the late Detroit Lions running back had Stage 3 CTE at the time of his 2015 death.

Farr was a Beaumont, native and graduated from Hebert High School in 1963 where he played before attending college at Santa Monica City College and then UCLA.

The disease, short for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is believed to be linked to repeated hits to the head. The family members spoke to ESPN's "Outside the Lines."

"I cried," Monet Bartell, Farr's daughter, said of learning the postmortem diagnosis. "It was a twofold cry, though. It was a cry of joy that, finding out that my father was so far along with CTE, that he still maintained his integrity. He still maintained being that superstar that everybody knew. I'm thankful that my dad didn't get to Stage 4, because we all know what Stage 4 looks like. ... That's the happy side.

"And then the sad side is just the realization that my daddy was suffering, and he suffered in silence. Football players are these big, macho guys, and they're not going to tell you that they're hurting. I hurt not knowing how my daddy suffered."

After his playing career, Farr developed an empire of auto dealerships.

Farr's story will be part of OTL's "Football Forever?" special, which debuts at 10:15 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Outside the Lines reveals that former Detroit Lion Mel Farr suffered from CTE from ESPNFrontRow on Vimeo.

(© 2017 KBMT)