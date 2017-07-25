KBMT
Beaumont Track Club ready for the state meet

Local track club is sending 53 qualifiers this summer to McAllen.

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 6:48 PM. CDT July 25, 2017

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont Track Club is wrapping up their workouts this week at the Ozen track, getting ready to head to McAllen for the TAAF State meet this weekend.

This year, BTC has qualified 53 athletes in a number of events, including the sprints, relays, long jump and shot put.  That is up from 35 qualifiers from a year ago.

BTC has competed in eight different meets since school let out for summer in June, including hosting the regional meet.

