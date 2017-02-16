Beaumont boxer Quantis Graves gets a title shot

BEAUMONT - Beaumont boxer Quantis Graves has been toiling in the ring and now his hard work has paid off with a shot to win the NABF Cruiserweight title in a bout against the champion Andrew Tabiti Friday February 24.

Graves, now 34, is 11-0 as a pro, after over 130 fights as an amateur and will be going up against a fighter from the Floyd Mayweather camp that is 14-0.

The bout will be part of the ShowBox card on Showtime starting at 9 pm Beaumont time.

Graves credits his training crew led by Shedrick Lewis and the folks at World Gym for putting him in a place to have a shot at the title.

