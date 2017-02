Beaumont boxer Quantis Graves came up short in his chance to win the NABF Cruiserweight title Friday night in California.

Graves lost on a 6th round TKO to the champion Andrew Tabiti (14-0). It was Graves first loss as a professional as he drops to (11-1-2), in only his second fight in the last 27 months.

(© 2017 KBMT)