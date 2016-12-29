BC wins Holiday Classic on a buzzer beater over PNG

The Bridge City Cardinals won the championship of their own tournament 46-43 over PNG on a last second three pointer by Hunter Wiegreffe.
Vidor took 3rd place at the BC Holiday Classic with 44-42 overtime win over Tarkington.
Other scores: Vidor 44 Orangefield 41
PNG 67 Evadale 50
Evadale 92 Anahuac 60
At the Dallas ISD tournament Silsbee beat Dallas Lincoln 76-70 in a rematch of the 4A championship game from last season.
At the Gulf Coast Classic hosted by Barbers Hill
Nederland 83 Mayde Creek 64
Nederland 54 Galveston Ball 43
Clear Creek 61 Hardin-Jefferson 39
At the EC Holiday Classic:
East Chambers 59 Hitchcock 58
(© 2016 KBMT)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs