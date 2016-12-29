KBMT
BC wins Holiday Classic on a buzzer beater over PNG

Hunter Wiegreffe nails 3-pointer at buzzer

KBMT 11:19 PM. CST December 29, 2016

The Bridge City Cardinals won the championship of their own tournament 46-43 over PNG on a last second three pointer by Hunter Wiegreffe.

Vidor took 3rd place at the BC Holiday Classic with 44-42 overtime win over Tarkington.

Other scores:  Vidor 44  Orangefield  41  

PNG  67  Evadale  50

Evadale  92  Anahuac  60

At the Dallas ISD tournament Silsbee beat Dallas Lincoln 76-70 in a rematch of the 4A championship game from last season.

At the Gulf Coast Classic hosted by Barbers Hill

Nederland  83  Mayde Creek  64

Nederland  54  Galveston Ball  43

Clear Creek  61  Hardin-Jefferson  39

At the EC Holiday Classic:

East Chambers  59  Hitchcock  58

