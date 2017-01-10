Baseball to host three free clinics

BEAUMONT – Prior to opening its 2017 season, Lamar University baseball will host three free youth clinics, hosted by first year head coach Will Davis, his staff and select players, announced the program Tuesday morning.

Each clinic will start at 10 a.m., last approximately two hours and will be for eight graders and younger. Cardinal baseball players and coaches will be on hand following the camp for pictures and autographs.

The first clinic will be held at Shane Isom Field of Dreams in Nederland Jan. 28, the second in Bridge City at the Little League Field on Feb. 4 and the final be at the Lumberton Little League Fields on Feb. 11.

The Cardinals open their season on Feb. 17 with the Cardinal Classic - which will feature Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Illinois. LU’s first contest will be against UWM at 6 p.m.

Individual game tickets will go on sale Jan. 15, and child seats go for $3 and adult general admission is $5.